Commuter alert: Green Line service impacted by train derailment near Kenmore Station

BOSTON — Green Line service is being impacted by a train derailment near Kenmore Station, the MBTA said.

Shuttle Buses are replacing service between Babcock St and Copley station.

Cleveland Circle and Riverside trains will terminate at Kenmore.

Westbound service will also be rerouted to the E Branch at Copley.

It is not known how long the service changes will last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

