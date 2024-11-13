Billowing car fire on Boston highway snarls traffic

A billowing car fire on Route 93 in Boston briefly halted traffic as crews doused the flames.
A traffic camera near Morrissey Boulevard picked up the engulfed 2009 Buick SUV billowing smoke as responders doused out the flames shortly after 2:00 p.m.
Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News that the driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old man, was not injured in the fire.
Traffic eventually was able to squeak by in the left-most lane as several fire engines hosed down the charred vehicle.
The three rightmost lanes of the highway were opened up around 3:00 p.m. and the SUV was towed away from the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
