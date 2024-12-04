Communities prepping for messy Thursday morning commute as snow, rain arrives

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Communities are prepping for a messy Thursday morning commute as snow, and rain inches towards Massachusetts.

Fitchburg is where people will most likely see plowable snow with this storm system.

In the DPW yard, trucks are preparing to treat the roads with a salt and sand mixture.

The last time the forecast called for up to six inches of plowable snow was in April and the DPW pretreated the community’s 180 miles of public and 40 miles of private roads.

For anyone who might have snow on the way tomorrow this is a reminder to:

Prepare for possible power outages (fully charging any devices or buying a personal generator)

Get the car ready by filling up your gas tank, have an emergency kit, and throw your snowbrush in there.

Prepare your home (make sure to remove rotting trees or branches that could fall around your house, clear clogged rain gutters, and check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries)

Limit your time outside (don’t overexert yourself shoveling, and watch for signs of frostbite)

Those hitting the road for commutes to work and school should brace for weather-related slowdowns.

For more, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

