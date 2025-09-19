‘Come here, buddy’: Army sergeant returns from deployment, surprises kids at Brockton school

BROCKTON, Mass. — Army National Guard Sgt. Steven Wilson is back home in Massachusetts after being deployed for a year in Poland.

Sgt. Wilson carried out missions all over Europe.

On Friday, Sgt. Wilson surprised his two sons, Jameson and Henry, at Brookfield Elementary School in Brockton.

Kristen, Sgt. Wilson’s wife, says it has been a tough year.

“Being together as a family and doing stuff together again and just being together,” she said.

Sgt. Wilson’s mother was diagnosed with stage four cancer during his deployment. He says it’s all he’s thought about for the last six months.

As for Sgt. Wilson’s son, Henry, the day was a rollercoaster of emotion.

“Very sad, very happy, and sad because I cried on him. Now I have him, and now I am not sad, and now I am happy. Very happy, very happy,” Henry said.

