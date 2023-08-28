College campuses come to life as students move in ahead of new school year

BOSTON — As summer is winding down, college campuses are ramping up.

“I’m so excited but I’m also kind of nervous,” said Evan Johnson, of Bedford, New Hampshire, who spent his Sunday morning moving into his dorm room at Emerson College. “I’m really excited to be here, but I’m even more excited to move in.”

Emerson College was one school that welcomed new students over the weekend. “We work on orientation all summer,” said Sofia Attaway-Jimenez, a third-year student at Emerson College.

“Over the years we’ve worked hard with our housing and residence office just to try to figure out how to move in hundreds of students in downtown Boston!” Students stand at the ready, armed with bins, ready to unload cars within seconds.

“You don’t make creative things like movies and other productions without teamwork, and so I think it’s in the DNA of the people here to team up and get stuff done,” said Greg Johnson, a father dropping off his son Sunday morning. “I’m not surprised at all that they have applied that to help you move the new students in and make them feel welcome.” On Boylston Street, you don’t just see the Emerson students moving in -- you hear them, too.

“The cheering is what we call our big Emerson welcome,” said Attaway-Jimenez. “Everybody who lives in a downtown apartment is regretting it for two days a year!”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 2023 Emerson Move-in 2023 Emerson Move-in

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group