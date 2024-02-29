North Attleboro mill building on verge of collapse will be demolished

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass — A day after residents were asked to steer clear of a North Attleborough street, town officials say they will proceed with plans to demolish the mill threatening to collapse on the road.

Part of the Webster Mill on Broadway collapsed Wednesday afternoon, closing the area Broadway from Richards Avenue to Bank Street to all traffic. As of Thursday afternoon, the owners of the Webster Mill had yet to respond to the town’s notification of its intent to demolish the portion of the building threatening to collapse on the road.

The portion of the Mill closest to Broadway will be demolished on Monday, March 4 through Tuesday, March 5, town officials say.

“The Town of North Attleborough has been working diligently with its local and state partners to ensure the demolition of the building mitigates public safety and health concerns,” said the town in a statement. “To ensure all procedures are being followed, the Town is collaborating with its Health Department, Licensed Site Professional and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to address any pests or asbestos concerns related to the building’s partial demolition.”

Town officials say water will be sprayed onto the building to stop the spread of asbestos into the air. A cover will also be placed on top of the debris to mitigate any further spread.

Once the demolition is over, North Attleboro will surround the property with fencing and collaborate with the owners to address the remaining structure.

Pest Assassins established a pest control perimeter and began monitoring the area Thursday morning which will continue throughout the end of March.

Broadway from Richards Avenue to Bank Street remains closed to all traffic until further notice. Southbound traffic will be detoured from Broadway to Richards Avenue, Richards Avenue to Washington Street, and Washington Street to Eddy Street back to Broadway. Northbound traffic will be detoured from Broadway to Bank Street, Bank Street to Morse Street, and Morse Street to Richards Avenue back to Broadway.

North Attleboro Road Detour (Town of North Attleboro)

