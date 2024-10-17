As colder weather looms closer, Massachusetts residents are reminded to check home heating equipment

Massachusetts — As the Autumn season settles in and colder weather becomes more prevalent, State Fire Marshall Jon M. Davine is reminding Massachusetts residents to check their home heating equipment.

Home heating equipment is often the leading source of carbon monoxide, especially in the winter season as heating equipment is frequently regularly used. Over the past 5 years, firefighters have answered over 24,000 calls of carbon monoxide hazards, especially within the colder months.

Residential fires are the second-leading cause. Mass. Fire Departments have reported that in the past 5 years, nearly 6,000 residential fires were caused by heating equipment, leading to 8 deaths and 139 injuries. Half of those fires were from solid fuel heating, while gas, oil, and electricity were the other.

“Having your heating system serviced each year will help reduce the risk of a fire or carbon monoxide incident that puts you and your loved ones in danger,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “It will also save you money by helping you heat your home more efficiently.”

In a press release, State Fire Marshal Davine provided some tips to use to ensure that you and your family can be safe during this time:

Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Every household should have working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms installed on every level of the home. Test them every month to be sure they’re working properly and replace alkaline batteries twice a year when you change your clocks. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years and CO alarms should be replaced after 5, 7, or 10 years depending on the make and model.

Fireplaces, Wood Stoves, and Pellet Stoves

Solid fuel heating appliances such as fireplaces and wood stoves have accounted for a rising share of home heating fires in recent years. Most chimney fires occur because of a build-up of creosote, a tarry byproduct of burning wood: using only dry, seasoned wood and having your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned each year can reduce this risk. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away on all sides, and use a fireplace screen or keep the wood stove door closed to prevent sparks and embers from escaping. When the fire is out, shovel ashes into a metal bucket with a lid and place it outside on the ground away from the building – not in the trash.

Natural Gas and Oil Heat

If you have a furnace, water heater, or oil burner with a pilot light, keep a three-foot “circle of safety” around it, clear of anything that could catch fire. Don’t store gasoline, painting supplies, or other flammable solvents in the home: their vapors can be ignited by a pilot light. These heating systems should also be checked and serviced annually by a licensed professional. If you smell gas, don’t use any electrical switches or devices: get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1 right away.

Space Heaters

Keep space heaters at least three feet from curtains, bedding, and anything else that can burn. Plug them directly into a wall socket, not an extension cord or a power strip, and always turn the heater off when you leave the room or go to sleep. When purchasing a space heater, select one that’s been tested and labeled by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Intertek (ETL). Newer space heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch that turns the device off if it tips over. Never use portable propane or kerosene heaters indoors – the fire and CO hazards are simply too high.

Heating Assistance

Residents struggling to pay for heating bills or maintenance may be eligible for assistance through the Massachusetts Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). No matter what type of heating equipment you use, LIHEAP may be able to help you pay your winter heating bills or maintain your heating system so it runs more safely and efficiently. All Massachusetts residents are encouraged to explore eligibility for this free program and apply for assistance.

To learn more about the proper ways to make sure your home is heated properly, visit www.mass.gov/keepwarmkeepsafe.

