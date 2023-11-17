Coffeehouse chaos: Hawk crashes through window of New England cafe, sinks talons into woman’s leg

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A hawk crashed through the window of a New England coffee shop and sunk its talons into a woman’s leg earlier this week.

The owner of Coffee Exchange at 207 Wickenden Street in Providence, Rhode Island, said the hawk smashed through a window on Wednesday, sending shards of glass and coffee flying throughout the shop.

“[It] spilled coffee everywhere, glass everywhere, its talon was on the woman’s legs, and the bird looked like it was somewhat disoriented,” owner Charles Fishbein told WJAR-TV.

The hawk then sunk its talons into the legs of a woman seated near the window, prompting two workers to rush to her aid.

One worker kept the hawk calm while the other carefully pulled the bird of prey off the customer.

The workers then wrapped the hawk in a jacket and carried it outside, where it eventually flew away without further incident.

“This was the first time in 40 years that we’ve had a hawk come into the building,” Fishbein added.

There was a little bit of blood, but the woman wasn’t seriously hurt.

