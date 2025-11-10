‘Coats for Kids and Families’ marks 29 years helping neighbors stay warm

A simple idea continues to make a big difference. “Coats for Kids and Families,” now in its 29th year, is once again collecting warm coats to help people across Massachusetts stay comfortable — and maintain dignity — during the winter months.

Boston 25 is proud to serve as the media sponsor of the annual coat drive, which partners with Anton’s Cleaners, Jordan’s Furniture, and Rockland Trust.

Arthur Anton, COO of Anton’s Cleaners, said his company has been cleaning donated coats for free since the campaign began.

There are about 200 drop-off locations across the region. You can bring coats to any Anton’s Cleaners, Jordan’s Furniture, or Rockland Trust branch — and each coat stays within the community where it’s donated.

Donations are being accepted now, and organizers say every clean, gently worn coat helps a child or family in need.

The goal is to collect 50,000 coats. To find the nearest drop-off location or learn more about the effort, visit www.antons.com/cfk.

