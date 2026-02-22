Coastal flood warning in effect along Mass. shoreline as nor’easter approaches

A coastal flood warning is in effect for parts of the Massachusetts shoreline as a nor’easter approaches the area.

According to the National Weather Service, for the Coastal Flood Warning, there’s two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

The warning is in effect for Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

The National Weather Service says many roads near Nantucket Harbor become impassable with 1 to 2 feet of water and affects access to the ferry terminals.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

The warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday.

We will be dealing with coastal concerns from this storm. Minor coastal flooding, rough seas, and erosion will be issues Monday. Also be aware of ice left behind from our deep freeze is still floating in harbors and could be driven ashore with strong winds and tides. pic.twitter.com/IWAbREJX2w — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 22, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

