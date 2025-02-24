Coast Guard crews detain two illegal immigrants following vessel inspection

BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard announced that they have detained two illegal immigrants, one with an outstanding felony warrant, following a routine vessel inspection.

On Thursday, February 20, during a routine vessel inspection of a commercial fishing boat, a boarding team member found that two of the individuals amongst the crew were violating the “75/25″ rule.

The rule, under 46 U.S.C. 8103, states “not more than 25 percent of the total number of unlicensed seamen on the vessel may be aliens lawfully admitted to the United States for permanent residence.”

“The Coast Guard stands firm in its mission to safeguard our waters and enforce the law,” said Lt. Samantha Corcoran, public affairs officer for the First Coast Guard District. “This detention highlights our vital role in upholding maritime regulations and protecting national security at sea.”

The Coast Guard safely detained the two without incident and transferred them into the custody of awaiting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from the Boston Field Office.

