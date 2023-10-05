‘Coaching malpractice’: RG3 says Bill Belichick mishandled Mac Jones’ development

Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about what makes a young quarterback successful at the NFL level. And the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year says New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has severely hampered the growth of his young QB.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up earlier this week, Griffin blasted the long-time Patriots head coach, describing how the decision to install former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as Jones’ signal caller last year might have severely stunted the development of the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up.

“In Year Two, Bill Belichick messed up his young quarterback. When you give him a defensive coordinator and a special teams coordinator as his offensive coordinator and he’s on his third coordinator in three years in the NFL, that is the epitome of coaching malpractice,” Griffin detailed.

Although the Patriots sprung to bring Bill O’Brien back for his second stint as offensive coordinator in New England

“Mac Jones is not a creator, but they’re asking him to create. That starts with a scheme problem. When you look at what he did in 2021, he had the No. 6 offense in the NFL. Who was his coordinator? Josh McDaniels. One of the best OC’s we’ve ever seen in this league,” said Griffin. “In 2021, they were doing play-action 27 percent of the time. That’s the type of player that Mac Jones is. Right now, they’re doing it 14 percent of the time. Because of that, they’re asking him ‘We need you to go out and scramble a little bit, the play is going to break down and you’re going to do all these different things. That’s not who he is.”

Quarterback Mac Jones had his worst outing of the season, throwing a pick-6 and losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the 38-3 loss to the Cowboys last Sunday. Jones was pulled last in the third quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group