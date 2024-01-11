Clownin’ around: Clown heads hanging outside of Suffolk Univ. theater as part of art installation

BOSTON — It’s a sight that might either make you giggle or give you nightmares. A new pair of inflatable clown heads hanging around downtown Boston.

The heads are right outside Suffolk University’s modern theater on Washington Street and are part of an art installation.

The art called “Endgame Nagg and Nell” is the third piece installed in a series of art being put up around downtown, the Downtown Boston Business Improvement district says.

The program is called “Winteractive” and is designed to give Bostonians something to do during the dreary winter months and bring more foot traffic to restaurants and businesses.

16 other installations will be put in place between now and next Wednesday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

