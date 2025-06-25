City of Worcester announces 2nd year partnership with YMCA, beach reopenings

WORCESTER, Mass. — The City of Worcester has announced that it is partnering with the YMCA of Central Massachusetts for a second straight year to staff its facilities.

On Wednesday, the city announced the launch of its “2025 Aquatic Program,” which, with the help of the YMCA, will enable the staffing of beach, pool, and water park facilities around the city.

The City of Worcester also announced the openings of the following beaches on Friday, June 27:

Bell Pond Beach

Coes Pond Beach

Indian Lake Beach

Shore Park Beach

Last Friday, June 20, East Park Spray Park and Greenwood Spray Park were opened, while Crompton Park Pool and University Park Spray Park will have delayed openings announced at a future date.

Each facility will be open seven days a week, from noon to 7 PM. All beaches and pools will be open until August 23, while the spray parks will close on Labor Day, September 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

