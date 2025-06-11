City councilors’ request for independent review of former city employee, staffer denied

BOSTON — A request for a hearing about an external investigation regarding the firing of two city employees and allegations against a city hall staffer was denied during a meeting Wednesday. But the city says they’re looking into the new allegations with external counsel.

Boston city councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy spearheaded the request for a full, independent investigation.

The push by the two came after allegations were made against the city’s Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, Segun Idowu.

The Boston Globe reports that former city employee Marwa Khudaynazar claims Idowu made sexual advances on her during an encounter. The report claims the encounter led to a domestic dispute between Khudaynazar and her boyfriend, Chulan Huang, also an employee of the city.

Huang and Khudaynazar both face charges in connection with the dispute.

The city determined that the two invoked their city hall status to police on the scene to avoid punishment. The two were fired after an internal review.

The Boston Globe reports that Khudaynazar claims Idowu was not punished or fired to protect Mayor Michelle Wu from any backlash.

The request for a hearing regarding an independent review was submitted by Flynn and Murphy Tuesday night.

“The city council has an obligation to understand every aspect of city government,” said councilor Flynn before Wednesday’s meeting. “When you’re in a high position of leadership, you’re entrusted.”

Idowu’s legal counsel adamantly denied the allegations against him.

On Wednesday, the proposed agenda item was rejected and removed from the docket.

In a letter to the council, the city’s Chief of People, Alex Lawrence, said human resources found nothing against Idowu in an internal review. They said in part Wednesday:

“After receiving new allegations in this matter, per well-established city practice, the human resources department is undertaking further review of the matter, with the engagement of external employment counsel.”

Councilor Murphy told Boston 25 after the meeting that she was discouraged but not surprised. She said she was happy the city was looking into the new allegations, but is still calling for an independent, external review.

She added, “We have to ask hard questions and take hard votes. But, if time after time, colleagues don’t want to do that, I think it’s the public that loses out in the end.”

Idowu’s legal team said any allegations of sexual harassment against their client are false.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

