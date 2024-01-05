Cities, towns across the state preparing for weekend storm bringing snow

WORCESTER, Mass. — As the upcoming Nor’easter approaches, Worcester’s DPW is preparing and will begin loading trucks with salt Friday morning.

That salt will help treat the 400 miles of roadway in Worcester.

The city expects some of the most snow our area could see this weekend.

But like many cities and towns across the state, manpower is a concern with this winter storm.

Worcester is dealing with a shortage of snowplow drivers, however, they’re confident they have enough equipment and staff, to get through what is expected to be a medium-sized snowstorm.

Trucks at the DPW yard have already been loading up on a saltwater brine mix.

Applying that to the roads ahead of the storm will help keep snow from piling up before the plows can reach them.

“It’s not a cure-all but it really does buy us time to get over those 400 miles of roadway with the sanders the salters, it gives us some flexibility as far as our reaction time,” said Commissioner Jay Fink.

Fink also said the timing is important with this incoming storm as it would be more challenging if the Nor’easter was Sunday night going into Monday morning since that would affect most people’s work and school schedules.

“This gives the city time to recuperate and clean things up,” Fink said. “It gives residents who have sidewalks that must be clear, that gives them extra time so that come Monday morning all the sidewalks should be clear. It should be a problem getting the kids to and from school, he added.”

While Fink said they will plow curb to curb he wants to set the expectation that it may take longer to get to every area than most people are used to.

A city-wide parking ban could also go into effect during the storm.

If that happens, city parking garages will be free as plows work the streets.

An announcement on that could come as early as Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

