‘Chronic offender’: Boston woman charged with stealing over $6K in perfume from Sephora, DA says

BOSTON — A Boston woman is charged following a series of robberies last year where she allegedly stole more than $6,600 worth of perfume from a Sephora store, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Monday.

Kourtney McLean, 33, was ordered held in lieu of $2,500 bail set during an arraignment last week after a judge revoked her bail on a pending larceny case for which she failed to appear in February, Hayden’s office said in a statement. Griffin ordered McLean to stay away from the store if she is released.

McLean was charged with unarmed robbery and larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme in connection with robberies at the Sephora store at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in July and September.

“This incident involves a chronic offender afflicting repeated high-value losses on a business,” Hayden said. “The bail and conditions are appropriate for the offenses.”

On July 19, Boston police responded to the store at 7 North Street for a larceny in progress. Officers were informed by security that a female, later identified as McLean entered the store and stole $1,436 worth of perfumes.

McLean was captured on surveillance video wearing a white Champion hat and going straight to the fragrance section, where she allegedly put 11 tester bottles into her shoulder bag before fleeing the store, the statement said.

Security workers told police McLean had been banned from the store the previous month for allegedly stealing numerous items.

A further review of store surveillance video showed McLean entering the store on two previous occasions, Hayden said.

On July 11, McLean allegedly took nine fragrance testers worth $1,341 and put them into her backpack. Two days later, she allegedly took 17 fragrance testers worth $2,429 and put them into her bag in front of several customers, according to prosecutors.

The total value of stolen merchandise in the three July incidents was $5,206.

Police were called back to the same Sephora for a report of another larceny in progress on September 25.

Surveillance video showed McLean allegedly placing ten items, valued at $1,475, inside her blue tote bag before pushing a security officer over as she was seen fleeing, Hayden said.

“Retail theft does not affect just the retailer,” Hayden said. “It affects the entire community. When stores close because of rampant theft, or are forced to secure their items in locked compartments, consumers are directly impacted.”

The total value of stolen merchandise from the four incidents is $6,681.

McLean is due back in court on April 4 for both cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

