Christian Gonzalez, Keion White ruled out for Patriots Week 2 matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Defensive End Keion White have both been ruled out for the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins.

Gonzalez, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, will miss his second straight game, while White has been ruled out due to an illness.

Two players have been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game: Linebacker Marte Mapu with a neck injury and Tackle Morgan Moses with a foot injury. Both were limited participants on Friday’s practice.

The Patriots have also removed the following players from the injury report after full participation on Friday: Linebackers Harold Landry and Christian Elliss, Cornerback Charles Wood, Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte, and Defensive Tackle Christian Barmore.

The Patriots get set to travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group