Child struck by pickup truck in parking lot of Mass. liquor store, police say

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a child was struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Massachusetts liquor store on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to Plaza Liquor at 200 Mechanic Street in Southbridge shortly before 8:30 a.m. found a 9-year-old boy who had been hit by the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, according to Southbridge police.

The boy, who was on his way to school with two other children, had stopped to tie his shoes in the parking lot. Police noted that the child was bent over and out of view of the driver when he was struck.

“As the operator was travelling through the parking lot at a slow rate of speed, he did not see the child and struck the child with the front bumper, causing the child to fall to the ground,” police said in a statement.

The child was rushed to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries to his hip and leg.

The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council is assisting Southbridge police with the investigation.

