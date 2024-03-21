Child, man shot and killed in apparent murder-suicide in Rhode Island

WARWICK, RI — A child and adult were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Warwick, Rhode Island Thursday morning, according to police.

Warwick police say they responded to a home on Frawley Street just before 8:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance, authorities said in a press release. Police say they received information that an assailant was still in the home with a firearm and a child had been shot.

Officers gained entry to the home to find the deceased body of the young child and an adult male who was killed from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neither deceased party has been identified yet.

Warwick’s chief of police confirmed to WPRI that detectives are looking into the incident as a murder-suicide.

“While detectives continue to piece together the events leading up to this horrific crime, the members of the Warwick Police Department send our deepest condolences to the family members and those affected by this senseless and unimaginable act. As a community we are saddened by the events that occurred today,” Warwick Police said in a press release.

