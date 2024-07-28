Local

Child hospitalized after falling out of window in Dorchester

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

A child was rushed to a Boston-area hospital after falling out of a window in Dorchester Saturday night.

The child fell out of a window in the area of Longfellow Street and Topliff Street around 9:16 p.m.

The child was being taken to a nearby hospital, Boston police told Boston 25 shortly before 10:00 p.m. An update on the kids’ injuries was not immediately available.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

