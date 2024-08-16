Child hospitalized after being pushed from Marshfield bridge; charges sought

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Marshfield Police Chief said a child was hurt after being pushed off of a bridge. He said the boy doesn’t know the suspect and now his parents are filing charges.

Chief Phillip Tavares said what looks fun and innocent could have been tragic for an 11-year-old boy who was pushed off of the Beach St. bridge Friday night.

“Witnesses say he was standing on the top rail and some teenage girls came by and pushed his legs which caused his knees to buckle and he fell awkwardly off the bridge,” said Tavares.

He said the boy fell roughly 15 feet into the water, hurting his head and hip. He said the child was taken to South Shore Hospital but is expected to be okay.

“This isn’t something to joke around about it isn’t funny someone was hurt and criminal charges are a result,” said Tavares.

He said nearby security footage helped them identify who was responsible. The Chief said the suspect is facing assault and battery on someone under the age of 14 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, both charges are felonies.

13-year-old Dylan jumped off the bridge Friday but the tide was too low.

“I hit a rock right there and a rock cut me up,” said Dylan Cruz, Lakeville.

Some parents said as long as kids are with an adult they think jumping from bridges is okay.

“Most of the younger kids are with parents who make sure they check the tide and are there to watch and make sure everyone is safe,” said Kristen Morse, Walpole.

Chief Tavares said there’s no rule saying people can’t jump there.

“It’s not a good idea it isn’t safe, it has been a right of passage here in Marshfield for decades and decades I did it as a kid,” he said, “The bottom line is don’t put your hands on anybody and nobody will get hurt.”

The chief said they’re still investigating and no arrests have been made. He said they plan to file a complaint in Plymouth Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

