Child flown to hospital after falling out of second-story window onto pavement in Norton

NORTON, Mass. — A child had to be flown to a hospital after falling out of a second-story window and onto the pavement in Norton on Tuesday.

Norton police say the 5-year-old child’s family was visiting friends on Goodwin Drive when the child pushed against a screen door on the second floor, causing it to dislodge. The child then tumbled onto the pavement below.

Norton firefighters immediately responded to the home and transported to Mansfield Airport, where they were then taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

The child was conscious while receiving treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group