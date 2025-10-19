Child airlifted to hospital after crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Plymouth on Saturday night.
According to police, officers responded to a two-car crash on Commerce Way around 8 p.m.
A child was flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, and their condition is unknown at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group