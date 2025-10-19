Local

Child airlifted to hospital after crash in Plymouth

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Plymouth on Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a two-car crash on Commerce Way around 8 p.m.

A child was flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, and their condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

