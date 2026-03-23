Chelsea neighborhood without power after dump truck crash topples utility poles

CHELSEA, Mass. — A neighborhood in Chelsea is in the dark on Monday morning after a crash involving a dump truck toppled several utility poles, leaving power lines draped across the roadway.

The crash happened on Pearl Street near Park and Essex streets, not far from an early learning center.

Video from the scene showed at least two downed utility poles and wires blocking Pearl Street.

Crash in Chelsea

Eversource says more than 70 customers are without power in the area.

Restoration work is expected to continue throughout the morning.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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