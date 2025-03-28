Check your tickets: Unclaimed $1 million and $50,000 Powerball prizes nearing expiration

BOSTON — Check your lottery tickets. You may have won a Powerball prize and not even know it.

A $1 million prize and a $50,000 prize won on separate Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts for drawings that took place in April 2024 have yet to be claimed. Time is running out to claim them, lottery officials said Friday.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

The winning ticket for a $1 million Powerball prize was sold on April 6, 2024 at Route 110 Convenience, 196 East St., Methuen, officials said. The winning numbers are 22-27-44-52-69 with Powerball 9.

The winning ticket for a $50,000 Powerball prize was sold on April 1, 2024 at 7-Eleven, 237 Main St., North Reading, officials said. The winning numbers are 19-24-40-42-56 with Powerball 23.

Both tickets were purchased for drawings that featured a jackpot of over $1 billion that eventually grew to $1.326 billion and was hit on April 6, 2024 on a ticket sold in Oregon, officials said.

Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers, which are located in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester.

The $1 million prize must be claimed at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Powerball drawings are conducted every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The cost of each play is $2. Players pick five out of 69 numbers and a Powerball number between 1 and 26. There is also a Quic Pic option.

Tickets that match the first five numbers drawn win a $1 million prize, while tickets that match four out of five numbers plus the Powerball win a $50,000 prize.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

