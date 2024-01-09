Local

Check with your airline: Logan Airport warns of flight delays, cancellations due to rain, wind storm

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Logan International Airport in Boston is warning travelers of expected delays and possible flight cancellations due to a powerful storm that is forecast to bring heavy rain and damaging wind gusts to the area beginning Tuesday evening.

Flood watch, high wind warning issued in Massachusetts

“Due to forecasted weather later today and overnight including strong winds, we expect delays and possible cancellations. Passengers should check with their airlines before heading to the airport,” Logan wrote in a post on X.\

As of noon Tuesday, there were 65 reported delays and 20 cancellations reported at the airport, according to FlightAware.

Precipitation will arrive between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the evening commute as an initial burst of snow at elevations. By 10 p.m., the snow is expected to shift over totally to drenching rainfall.

MEMA urged residents to clear storm snow and ice from storm drains because multiple inches of rain combined with snowmelt will likely lead to flooding in many areas.

Strong wind is also a concern along the coast, where gusts of more than 60 mph could knock out power, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The storm is expected to peak between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday when most wind damage and flooding will occur.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read