Charges filed against two people after child brings gun to Swansea elementary school

SWANSEA, Mass. — Two people are facing firearm charges after a child allegedly brought a gun to a Swansea elementary school.

Police say the second-grade student may have brought a handgun to Mark Hoyle Elementary on a previous school day and showed it to at least two students.

Officers received a search warrant for the child’s home, where they found five guns, along with ammunition inside the home.

Swansea Police filed charges in Fall River District Court on Wednesday against Christopher Spangler, 51, and Heather Spangler, 43, for arraignment on the following charges:

Improper Storage of a Firearm Near a Minor (Five Counts)

Possession of a Firearm Without a Firearms Identification Card (Five Counts)

Possession of Ammunition Without a Firearms Identification Card

Reckless Endangerment of a Child (Two Counts)

The two will be arraigned on Wednesday, April 22, police say.

“This situation had the potential to end in a tragedy,” said Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley. “Because of the work of our Swansea Police investigators, no one was hurt and several firearms that were possessed illegally and stored unsafely are now off the street.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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