Charges expected after massive brawl in youth baseball playoff game in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Two people are expected to face charges in the wild brawl that halted play at a youth baseball playoff game earlier this week.

Milford police are still investigating the incident but expect it to be wrapped up by Thursday and to result in charges against two individuals, a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Both sides were tied in the fourth inning on Monday night when a fight amongst fans attending the Milford Post 59-East Springfield American Legion game erupted in the stands and spilled onto Milford’s Fino Field.

My Milford TV’s broadcast of the game showed East Springfield players throwing punches during a scuffle along the third-base side of the field.

The Milford Daily News reported that the teams were ordered to leave the field and remain in their respective dugouts until police arrived.

Milford police say one of the suspects is a juvenile. The investigation into the second suspect is ongoing.

The game will be allowed to resume at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night, but fans will not be allowed to bring bags, outside food or drink and can not loiter in the parking lot.

There will also be a significantly increased police presence.

Post 59 went 20-0 in regular season play and was hosting a playoff “pod” that will determine which team will advance to the state tournament, according to the Daily News.

American Legion Baseball is a variety of amateur baseball played by 13-to-19-year-olds in all 50 states and features junior and senior levels.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group