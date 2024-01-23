‘Chaos follows him’: Nikki Haley makes final plea to voters ahead of NH primary

SALEM, N.H. — Nikki Haley is pleading with New Hampshire voters to change the primary’s direction and vote for a new generational conservative leader.

She made her final pitch to voters Monday night at the Artisan Hotel in Salem, New Hampshire.

Her campaign staff said more than 700 people attended the packed event on the eve of the first-the-in-nation primary.

Haley reminded voters that Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president.

She believes she’s the candidate who can change the course of that trend and explained why she believes Donald Trump is the wrong choice.

“Rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him,” she said. “We can’t be a country in disarray and have a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos because we won’t survive it.”

The wife of a combat veteran laid out her plans to improve veteran health care, cut taxes on the middle class, and crack down on illegal immigration.

“We need to make sure we do a national e-verify program in this country that requires every business to prove that the people they hire are in this country legally,” said Haley. “We want to defund sanctuary cities once and for all. No more safe havens in America.”

Haley appears to be winning over Republicans who are open to a new party leader and continues to lean into her appeal to independent voters.

“For me, it’s anything against Donald Trump. Anything but Trump,” said Chuck Stergiou. “The only chance of getting him out is her winning.”

The former U.N. Ambassador has already gone further than any Republican woman before her who ran for president.

