Change your password! Roku announces data breach impacting thousands of users

The popular streaming platform Roku announced a data breach this week that has impacted thousands of users, who are now being urged to update their passwords.

Account login credentials for more than 15,000 users were compromised by third parties, CNET.com reported.

In a statement shared with the outlet, a Roku spokesperson said, “Roku’s security team recently detected suspicious activity that indicated a limited number of Roku accounts were accessed by unauthorized actors using login credentials obtained from third-party sources (e.g., through data breaches of third-party services that are not related to Roku). In response, we took immediate steps to secure these accounts and are notifying affected customers. Roku is committed to maintaining our customers’ privacy and security, and we take this incident very seriously.”

Roku said it was notifying affected customers and working with law enforcement to conduct an investigation.

The company noted that payment details and personal information weren’t compromised in the breach.

Roku’s streaming media players and smart TVs offer users access to apps like Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, Paramount+, Apple TV, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

For step-by-step instructions on updating your Roku password, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group