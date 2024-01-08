Central Mass. communities digging out after biggest snowfall totals in nearly two years

LANCASTER, Mass. — Communities across Central Massachusetts are digging out after the biggest snowfall totals in nearly two years.

Lancaster, known as the oldest town in Worcester County, was among the communities that received more than a foot of snow.

The 15 inches that came down over 24 hours played a role in the Nashoba Regional School District delaying school by two hours on Monday.

School in Worcester has been called off entirely on Monday to give road crews more time to clear streets and sidewalks.

“The main roads are fine. The side roads are terrible. There’s tons of snow packed down,” said Aimee Lee. “As long as you have 4-wheel drive and drive slow, you’re fine.”

The National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning from Saturday night through 1 a.m. Monday in Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island.

Forecasters also warned of another storm that’s coming Tuesday into Wednesday.

That storm is expected to bring rain and some flooding as well as the potential of high winds and coastal flooding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group