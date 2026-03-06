Local

Celtics star Jayson Tatum will make season debut Friday against Dallas Mavericks

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play during the third quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — It’s official. He’s back.

The Boston Celtics said Friday that Jayson Tatum will make his season debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Tatum has yet to play this season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during the Celtics’ playoff series against the New York Knicks last spring.

The typical rehabilitation window to return to basketball action following Achilles tendon surgery is between 9 and 12 months. Tatum, who had surgery on May 13, will make his return to the court after 298 days.

The Celtics (41-21) have 20 games remaining in the regular season, including 11 at TD Garden. Boston is currently in second place in the East standings.

Tatum is in the first season of the five-year, $314 million extension he signed in 2024. He celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday.

Fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown has thrived in Tatum’s absence this season, averaging career highs in points (29.1), rebounds (7.1) and assists (4.9) while becoming one of the NBA’s elite defenders as well. It has earned him strong consideration in league MVP discussions for the first time in his career.

The Celtics and Mavericks will tip off at the TD Garden at 7:00 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read