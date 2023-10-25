Celtics’ Jayson Tatum stars in ESPN’s iconic ‘This is Sportscenter’ commercials

Jayson Tatum is already an All-Star on the court and now, he’s hit another milestone for mega-athletes.

The Celtics forward is the latest superstar to appear in ESPN’s iconic ‘This is Sportscenter’ series of commercials.

In one, Tatum is posing for a new security badge and in the other, the four-time All-Star is arriving for a meeting in style.

The first commercial, ‘Meeting Lineup’ will air during the season opener against the New York Knicks while the other will debut during the game against the Miami Heat on Friday.

