Celtics star Jayson Tatum named ‘chief basketball officer’ for his former Duke program

BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is taking on a new role off the court.

Duke University announced Tuesday that the six-time NBA All-Star will serve as the school’s new Chief Basketball Officer, a volunteer advisory position created to strengthen connections between current players and program alumni.

Tatum, a former Duke Blue Devil, will assist with player development and serve as a mentor to current student-athletes.

“This program has always been about pushing the game forward,” Coach Jon Scheyer said in Tuesday’s statement. “Jayson has been incredibly loyal to Duke since the day he committed, and this evolution represents the next step in how we connect The Brotherhood to the future of our players. Jayson is the ultimate professional.

Tatum is currently recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon, suffered during the 2025 NBA Playoffs in May.

Last month, he said he hopes to return to the court as soon as possible but isn’t rushing the recovery process.

He added that when he does make his return, it will be in Boston—on his home court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group