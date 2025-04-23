Celtics star Jayson Tatum doubtful for Game 2 vs. Magic after hard fall

BOSTON (AP/Boston 25) — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been listed as doubtful with a bone bruise in his right wrist for Game 2 of Boston’s Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Tatum’s designation was listed on the injury report released Tuesday. He injured the wrist in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 103-86 victory on Sunday.

With Boston leading 89-73 with 8:28 remaining, Tatum went up for a dunk and was hit hard by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as he tried to block it. Tatum landed awkwardly on his right side.

He stayed down briefly before eventually rising to his feet, clenching his right hand. After a video review by referees, Caldwell-Pope’s foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul. Tatum subsequently missed the two ensuing free throws but remained in the game. He finished with 17 points, but was 8-of-22 from the field in 40 minutes of action.

Tatum said a postgame X-ray came back clean.

Asked about Tatum’s status after the Celtics practiced Tuesday morning, coach Joe Mazzulla said the All-Star was limited, and day-to-day.

“He was able to do some stuff,” Mazzulla said. “He was sore after the game, has gotten a little bit better today. He was able to go through some on-court work and we’ll go from there.”

Celtics veteran Al Horford, who briefly exchanged words with Caldwell-Pope after the foul on Sunday said Tuesday that he thought the foul on Tatum was excessive.

“There was something extra there,” Horford said. “It was about the second or third time he especially KCP went at (Tatum) in that way. So, yeah.”

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game One BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #3 of the Orlando Magic is called for the flagrant foul on Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Celtics have multiple options to fill Tatum’s spot in the lineup if he doesn’t play. The Celtics could start Horford to play alongside fellow big man Kristaps Porzingis, or play smaller and go with Sam Hauser or sixth man Payton Pritchard.

Game 2 of the Celtics-Magic NBA Playoffs series tips off Wednesday at 7 p.m. from TD Garden.

