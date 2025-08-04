Celtics minority owner clears the air regarding possible acquisition of the Connecticut Sun

BOSTON — Despite the recent news that Celtics minority owner Stephen Pagliuca has reached a deal to buy the Connecticut Sun and move them to Boston, it’s not certain.

Pagliuca released a statement on X, confirming that PagsGroup offered to acquire the Connecticut Sun, along with support from Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee.

Here’s an important update on our possible acquisition of the Connecticut Sun. pic.twitter.com/GA1Q2tqwNP — Steve Pagliuca (@pagsceltics) August 3, 2025

The Mohegan Tribe currently owns the Connecticut Sun and has been praised for its stewardship over the past two decades, building a strong presence for the team in New England.

“As avid basketball fans and proven sports team operators, we admire the Mohegan Tribe for their great stewardship of the Connecticut Sun,” Pagliuca said. “Over the past two decades, the Mohegan Tribe has invested substantial time and resources into the Sun and has built a strong New England presence for the WNBA.”

“Our offer is subject to obtaining the required league approvals, as is the case for all such transactions.”

No transaction has been agreed upon yet, and the acquisition is subject to league approvals, which have not been obtained thus far.

“We will respect, cooperate with, and abide by all league rules and decisions on these matters.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

