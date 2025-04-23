Celtics’ Jayson Tatum could miss 1st playoff game of his career when Boston hosts Game 2 vs. Orlando

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star Jayson Tatum could miss the first playoff game of his career when Boston hosts the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

The six-time All-Star was listed as doubtful Wednesday with a bone bruise in his right wrist that he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 103-86 victory Sunday.

Tatum has appeared in the playoffs in each of his eight NBA seasons, playing in all 114 of Boston’s games in that span. He led the Celtics in points, assists and rebounds per game during the regular season.

During his media availability about two hours before the game, coach Joe Mazzulla said Tatum had been able to do some on-court work Wednesday.

“i know he’s doing everything he can to put himself in position to play,” Mazzulla said. “He’ll be day to day. We’ll see how he is when he gets here.”

With Boston leading 89-73 with 8:28 remaining in Game 1, Tatum went up for a dunk and was hit hard by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was going for a block. Tatum landed awkwardly on his right side. After a video review by referees, Caldwell-Pope’s foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul.

Tatum finished the game and said afterward that an initial throbbing pain went away. He had a postgame X-ray that he said was clean.

He participated in parts of Boston’s practice session Tuesday. An MRI that day revealed the bone bruise.

The Celtics were 8-2 during the regular season without Tatum. Both of those losses were to the Magic, but Boston rested all its starters in the final meeting at Orlando on April 9.

