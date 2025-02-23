Celtics, Dunkin’ partner to renovate indoor boys and girls club gymnasium

BOSTON — On Friday, February 21, the Boston Celtics, partnering with Dunkin’, revealed new renovations to the Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club.

Celtics Forward Torrey Craig and mascot “Lucky” the Leprechaun joined to celebrate the new renovations, alongside 50 youth from South Boston neighborhoods.

“It is extremely important for kids to have facilities like this, another outlet to play basketball, and be with your friends,” said Boston Celtics player Torrey Craig. “It builds a lot of character and leadership skills being around one another.”

The Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club has been a large, vital community hub since 1938, helping give 550 young people per year a safe and welcoming space.

The new gym provides a refurbished court with two new bleachers, new and repaired hoops, backboards and dividers, and padding on certain areas.

“We are honored to partner once again with one of Boston’s most iconic brands to fuel the heart of the city: our local community,” said Dunkin’ franchisee, Victor Carvalho. “Teaming with the Celtics after their banner season to support young fans through this renovation is not only a chance to inspire the community — but also a true inspiration for us to have the chance to connect with and learn from future generations of athletes and leaders.”

This marks the second renovation Dunkin’ has participated in with the Boston Celtics. Last year, both organizations unveiled renovations to The Salvation Army Boston South End Corps Community Center alongside C’s player Xavier Tillman.

