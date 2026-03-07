Celtics center Nikola Vucevic undergoes surgery after leaving Mavericks game with finger injury

BOSTON — Celtics center Nikola Vucevic underwent a successful surgery on Saturday morning on his right ring finger after fracturing it during Friday’s game against the Mavericks.

Although the team got star player Jayson Tatum back after being out for 10 months due to an Achilles tendon injury, they lost Vucevic, who’s expected to be out for a least month.

The surgery, according to the Celtics, was Open Reduction and Internal Fixation surgery to stabilize the fracture.

He received the surgery at New England Baptist Hospital and will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group