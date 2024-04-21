Local

Celtics center Luke Kornet out for Game 1 against Heat. Miami’s Duncan Robinson will play

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics reserve center Luke Kornet is out for Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat on Sunday with a strained right calf.

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said before the game that Kornet complained of some tightness during a practice drill on Saturday. Mazzulla said Kornet will be evaluated every few days and characterized his status as “week-to-week.”

Miami guard Duncan Robinson (back) is available after being limited to only 12 minutes of action in the Heat’s play-in game victory over Chicago on Friday. The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (right knee) and Terry Rozier (neck).

