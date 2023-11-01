Celebrities hype up Lewiston and Edward Little high schools ahead of emotion football game

LEWISTON, MAINE — One week after the deadly mass shooting that rocked Lewiston and other communities in Maine, some celebrities are raising spirits by hyping up the two high schools set to clash in an emotional football game Wednesday night.

Former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski said he has been keeping the Lewiston, Maine community in his thoughts and wanted to wish both the Blue Devils and their crosstown rivals in Auburn, the Edward Little Red Eddies, good luck before the game Wednesday night.

“We all know you guys are rivals and it’s going to be a huge game and I just want to say you guys are amazing sticking together to stay strong through these tough times. Hope to see some Gronk spike videos. Play ball. Let’s go!,” Gronk said in a video shared by Lewiston Athletics on social media.

The support for Maine and the Twin Cities has been amazing ... a great message from @RobGronkowski this afternoon about tonight's game!



Thanks for thinking of us during these difficult times. I think I might pass on the Gronk spikes tonight though😉 pic.twitter.com/2pMyzuKi7E — BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) November 1, 2023

Hollywood icon Will Ferrell also recorded a hype video for the two squads. Click here to watch on Facebook. And here on BRG Sports.

“I just wanna say... today’s the day. Showdown. Lewiston versus Edward Little. Everyone’s gonna be watching. Everyone’s gonna be talking about it. So let’s bring it on. Let’s bring it on like its Donkey Kong. Have a great game. Go! Fight! Win! Whatever that means!” Ferrell said.

A special thank you to Will Ferrell for thinking of our Twin City Community ... a smile & laugh is so good for us today! And yeah, there is a big football game tonight to bring us together! pic.twitter.com/VhA7I5vRI1 — BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) November 1, 2023

The game starts at 6:00 p.m. and will be live-streamed online.

In Lewiston, education leaders said schools will spend the coming weeks easing students back into the swing of things and building plenty of time for counseling and self-care.

Five months before the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history, the gunman’s family alerted the local sheriff that they were becoming concerned about his deteriorating mental health while he had access to firearms, authorities said Monday.

