‘Celebration of culture’: Local brewery hosting Boston’s first Latino beer festival

BOSTON — Thoughts of beer this time of year are usually about a German Oktoberfest.

But this weekend there will be another option for a great beer at a first-of-its-kind festival.

The Roundhead Brewing Company in Hyde Park is hosting Contigofest 24.

It’s an event to celebrate their second anniversary as the first Latino brewery in Massachusetts.

It’s also the site of the first Boston Latino Beer Festival.

“It’s a celebration of Latin culture and beer,” said Roundhead co-owner Craig Panzer. “There will be two sessions where people have tickets to take their glass, go around, have a conversation with brewers, and build a community around the artisan crafts these breweries are sharing that day.”

“Latin culture has a lot of flavors,” said Luis Espinoza, the founder and head brewer at Roundhead.

He is originally from Peru and has been brewing beer in the Boston area for the last 10 years.

“It’s pretty much the same style, the same process to do the beer, but in a couple of different stages it is a little different, but I’d say it’s almost the same.”

In all, ten Latino brewers with more than 20 types of beer will be available to sample.

Panzer is looking forward to bringing the local community together and maybe expanding a few palates along the way.

“There are similarities and there are differences and being able to celebrate that and be excited about a new take, a different way to approach making beer, for me that’s exciting. It’s a whole different experience and I love being able to celebrate that together.”

Friday night will feature a vinyl night and the release of a limited edition, barrel-aged Scottish Ale.

Saturday night’s festivities will feature salsa dancing with a live band.

That’s a “pay what you can” event and is open to people of all ages.

For more information, click here.

