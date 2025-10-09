Caught on video: Wrong-way driver fleeing police speeds through center of North Shore city at 60 mph

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A wrong-way driver recently hit speeds of more than 60 mph as they zoomed through the downtown section of a North Shore city in an attempt to evade police, authorities said.

The Gloucester Police Department on Thursday shared video of the reckless driver speeding in the wrong direction down Main Street on Sunday, October 5, just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say the gray sedan resembles a Dodge Challenger or a Kia with black or panoramic roof.

“It was observed traveling 60+mph on the Boulevard. The operator then failed to stop on Western Avenue, before traveling recklessly the wrong way on Main Street at a high rate of speed,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The vehicle was later seen traveling dangerously fast down East Main Street towards Bass Avenue and later Nautilus Road.”

The department added, "This type of behavior is extremely dangerous and we would very much like to identify the operator.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the vehicle or its owner is urged to contact Gloucester police at 978-283-1212.

