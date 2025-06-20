Caught on camera: Deer busts through window of popular New Hampshire restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Staff at a popular restaurant in New Hampshire began their Friday cleaning up a mess after a deer busted through a window in a wild moment that was caught on camera.

Video shared by the Friendly Toast in Portsmouth showed the unexpected visitor crash through a front window around 7 a.m., just as workers were preparing to welcome in the breakfast crowd.

Workers and the deer weren’t hurt, although the incident left shards of glass all over the floor of the restaurant.

Workers and the deer weren’t hurt, although the incident left shards of glass all over the floor of the restaurant.

Deer jumps through restaurant window The Friendly Toast (The Friendly Toast)

The deer roamed inside before eventually finding its way out. The restaurant notified police to check on the animal.

“It looks like this wild guest may have been after our pancakes!” the restaurant said.

Customers were later welcomed in following a delayed opening.

“Happy Friday, everyone!” The Friendly Toast added in a Facebook post.

In the wake of the bizarre incident, the restaurant said it plans to donate $1 per ‘Market Square Mimosa’ sold in Portsmouth on Saturday to the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, Maine.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group