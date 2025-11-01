Catholic boy from South Boston befriends Pope

VATICAN CITY — A Catholic boy from South Boston has a story he’ll one day be proud to share—perhaps when he’s old enough to say his first words.

Ten-month-old James from Southie experienced a moment his family will cherish forever: a personal blessing from Pope Leo XIV during their visit to Vatican City on Wednesday.

James’ parents made the long journey to Rome, hoping for a chance to see the Holy Father—and they got more than they imagined.

In a heartwarming moment captured in several photos, Pope Leo leaned in to bless the smiling baby, who was dressed in an American flag shirt and absolutely beaming with joy.

Pope Leo XIV, the first pope born in the United States, brought a fresh perspective to the Vatican when he succeeded Pope Francis in 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

