‘Carry on their legacy’: Boston skating community honors victims one year after mid‑air collision

BOSTON — There was a special tribute on the ice at Frog Pond in Boston to honor those in the skating community killed in the mid-air collision in D.C. one year ago Thursday.

One skater performed a tribute for her friend and fellow skater Jinna Han, while a group of boys honored Spencer Lane.

Jinna, Spencer, their mothers, and two of their coaches were all killed on the flight.

They were part of the Skating Club of Boston.

“Flight 5342 didn’t just take six of my friends; it reminded me to love what I have in front of me,” said Jimmy Ma, a Team USA skater who skated with the victims.

Ma shared memories of those who died with a message of hope for the future.

“We’re trying to carry on their legacy, and what these kids and these parents loved the most was figure skating,” said Ma.

Carrying on that legacy in the best way possible is Maxim Naumov.

He just qualified for the Olympics and lost both of his parents on that flight.

“I always call it the hero’s journey; they set out on a quest, they don’t know what obstacles are gonna come their way, Max’s is perhaps the greatest obstacle of all,” said Doug Zeghibe, CEO and Executive Director of The Skating Club of Boston.

Along with performances on the ice, there was a moment of silence and a tribute with glow sticks while reading the names of the 28 victims from the skating community who were on that plane.

“I think there was a fair amount of tears tonight. I think it also helps in the healing process. I think we’re all in disbelief that it’s been a year,” said Zeghibe.

