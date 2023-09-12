Carjacking suspect crashes outside Manchester, NH police station, tasered by officers, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police tasered a carjacking suspect who led officers on a wild chase on Monday afternoon by running red lights and ultimately crashing a stolen van in front of the police station and trying to run away from officers, police said.

Barton Tibando, 53, of Nashua, was arrested following a harrowing incident that began around 1:40 p.m. Monday, when Manchester Police officers located a van that had been involved in an armed carjacking in Nashua earlier in the day.

When Manchester officers activated their lights and siren at the corner of Old Granite and Elm streets, the driver, later identified as Tibando, sped off.

Tibando turned onto Valley Street, “traveling at a high rate of speed and running red lights,” police said in a statement.

Barton Tibando of Nashua, N.H. (Manchester, NH Police Department)

At the intersection of Maple and Valley streets, the van went through another red light and hit a vehicle going north on Maple Street, police said.

“The crash caused the van to lose control, and the vehicle hit four granite barriers in front of the police department, uprooting them from the ground,” police said.

The van spun around and came to rest beside the police station visitor parking lot.

At that point, Tibando got out of the van and ran into the parking lot, where Manchester officers intercepted him near the front door. Police said they gave commands for Tibando to stop but he did not comply, and an officer deployed his taser.

Tibando faces numerous charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug, conduct after an accident, driving after revocation/suspension, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group