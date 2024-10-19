Cardinal O’Malley asking people to donate perishables after authorizing Hurricane Relief Collection

BOSTON — To aid those impacted by the recent hurricanes, Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley has authorized a Hurricane Relief Collection and is urging those to donate perishables to help those in need.

All contributions will be forwarded to Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church in the United States. The CCUSA aims to provide necessities like water, hygiene kits, diapers, and blankets, while 100% of all donated funds will sent to aid those in disaster-stricken communities.

Pastors are asked to hold a collection through the weekends of October 25/26 and November 23/24, and all those who donate are asked to address their checks to their parish.

The Archdiocese of Boston has a history of helping people in need, such as the floods in Brazil, which raised over $245,000, the earthquake in Haiti, the Tsunami in Japan, and the relief efforts following the wildfire in Maui.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group