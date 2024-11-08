Car and train violently collide in Leominster

Leominster, Mass. — According to CSX Transportation, a car has appeared to strike a train in Leominster on the track of Marguerite Street.

CSX released a statement regarding the incident. “At approximately 6:58 p.m. today, a CSX train came in contact with a vehicle on the track at Marguerite Street in Leominster, MA. There were no injuries to the train crew. Leominster Police Department responded and is investigating the incident.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the Leominster Police Department but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

